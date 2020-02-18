WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday refused to delay sentencing for Roger Stone on his witness tampering and lying to Congress conviction as President Donald Trump kept up his unrelenting defense of his longtime confidant and said he wouldn’t be quieted on social media even if he's making things harder for his attorney general.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s decision to sentence Stone on Thursday, as scheduled, sets up a crossroads moment in an extraordinary case marked by a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department and allegations that Trump has interfered in the case. She said delaying sentencing “would not be a prudent thing to do.”
Stone's defense team has requested a new trial and had asked Jackson to delay sentencing until she rules on that motion. A new set of prosecutors was in court Tuesday after the original team resigned last week in protest of Attorney General William Barr's decision to overrule their recommendation that Stone serve at least seven years in prison.
Barr's move became public after Trump called the original sentencing recommendation “horrible and very unfair.” The president added in a tweet: “Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”
Barr later said in an ABC News interview that he had not been asked by Trump to look into the case but that the president's tweets were making it “impossible” for him to do his job.
Stone was convicted in November on a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.
The judge indicated she would delay the execution of Stone's sentence, pending resolution of the motion for a new trial.