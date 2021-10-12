FILE — Randy Halprin, who was part of the so-called “Texas 7” gang who escaped from prison in 2000 and was convicted in the murder of an Irving police officer, enters the 283rd Judicial District Court on July 14, 2021, at Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas. A state district judge on Monday, Oct. 11 said the Jewish death row inmate should get a new capital murder trial because the judge who presided over his case held anti-Semitic views. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)