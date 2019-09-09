FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares for a television news interview July 26 at the Capitol in Washington. While more than 130 House Democrats _ more than half of the caucus _ have come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a tally by The Associated Press, those numbers don’t reflect the whole story. The number of Democrats who would actually vote to recommend articles of impeachment, at this point, is significantly smaller.