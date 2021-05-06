“Julius Stevens, a negro imprisoned in the jail [in Longview], charged with assault upon Carl Anderson at a sawmill near this place, was shot to death today in his cell by a mob. The parties entered the jail and forced the jailer to deliver them the keys to the upper compartments. From here they called the negro to the front of his cell, telling him their intention. The negro asked and received permission to write to his mother, returning to the cell door, where he fell with a .44-caliber pistol bullet through the heart. Everything is quiet here today. …”
— Daily Arkansas Gazette (Little Rock), March 15, 1905