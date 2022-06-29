NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Mets 2-0 Wednesday to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.
Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth while running down Dominic Smith’s popup. Both called for the ball and as Peña caught the pop, and they hit each other in the face with their gloves. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout during the eight-minute delay.
Verlander (10-3) became the majors’ first 10-game winner, striking out six and walking one. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.
New York’s Taijuan Walker allowed four hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings. Drew Smith (1-2) got the loss.
Pirates 8, Nationals 7
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs, leading Pittsburgh to the win.
The Pirates ended a five-game losing streak.
Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Paolo Espino and a solo drive in the sixth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2).
Edwards exited with two runners on base in the seventh, giving way to Kyle Finnegan.
After Ke’Bryan Hayes struck out, Reynolds launched Finnegan’s elevated sinker into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 8-6.
Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Pittsburgh. Chase De Jong (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and rookie Yerry De Los Santos earned his first career save.
Yankees 5, Athletics 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the Yankees’ major league-best 24th comeback victory.
The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball’s best 76-game start since 1930.
New York’s Jameson Taillon gave up three runs in the first inning, but Judge countered with a two-run drive in the first and Stanton hit a three-run homer in the third against Cole Irvin (2-6).
The Yankees are 25-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 9-0 this season.
Taillon (9-1) grinded through five innings, and Clay Holmes pitched the ninth for his 14th save to end a seven-game homestand.
Brewers 5, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the Brewers to the win.
Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking solo drive in the eighth inning against Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field.
In the second, Tellez homered to deep center off opener Jalen Beeks.
Davis robbed Randy Arozarena of an extra-base hit in the second when he made a flying, over-the-shoulder catch while crashing headfirst into the wall. He stayed down for several minutes holding his back and initially stayed in the game before leaving with lower back and rib cage discomfort.
Luis Urías and Jace Peterson also homered for Milwaukee. Brad Boxberger (2-1) got the win, and Josh Hader earned his 24th save.
Tigers 3, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Wednesday.
It was Haase’s fifth home run of the season and his second in the last three games. Miguel Cabrera also drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved their league-worst road record to 11-23 and split the two-game series.
Rony García (3-2) won his third consecutive start for Detroit, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts in five innings. Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 17 opportunities.
Evan Longoria had a first-inning home run for the Giants, his eighth of the year, but San Francisco couldn’t capitalize on late-inning chances to tie the game.
Mariners 9, Orioles 3
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit his 12th home run of the season as part of Seattle’s six-run fourth inning, and the Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday for their seventh win in nine games.
The Mariners took two of three from Baltimore and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week.
Rodríguez’s long ball was the highlight on a day there was finally plenty of offense for Seattle starter Chris Flexen. Rodríguez’s two-run shot was estimated at 431 feet and landed in the first row of the second deck at T-Mobile Park in left-center field.
Rodríguez, who was the AL rookie of the month in May, could be in line to win the award again in June. He’s hitting .288 with seven doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs for the month.
Padres 4, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year, leading the San Diego Padres over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Wednesday.
Jake Cronenworth broke out of a 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Clevinger (2-0) struck out six and walked one.
It was the second time in less than a week that Clevinger faced the Diamondbacks, again baffling them with his unorthodox delivery. In his previous outing, he went four innings and allowed one run and four hits.
Nick Martinez threw three in relief to complete the shutout. He gave up two hits and got his second save.
Braves 4, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adam Duvall homered, Kyle Wright tossed seven sharp innings and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling this month, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night.
The Braves improved to 21-5 in June, matching the team record for most wins in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. They’ll try to set a new mark when they go for a three-game sweep on Thursday night.
Matt Olson hit a pair of doubles and William Contreras and Michael Harris II also had RBIs for the Braves.
Rhys Hoskins homered and doubled for Philadelphia, which played without star slugger Bryce Harper for the third straight game. Harper had successful surgery on his broken left thumb earlier in the day.
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5, 10 inningsTORONTO (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Wednesday, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, and Franchy Cordero had four hits as Boston won for the third time in 10 meetings with Toronto this season.
With automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. at second base to start the 10th, Blue Jays right-hander David Phleps (0-2) walked Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers to load the bases for Martinez, who was hitless in his previous 13 at bats.
Bradley scored when Phelps hit Martinez in the back with a 1-2 pitch. Tim Mayza came on and got Xander Bogaerts to ground into a double play but Verdugo followed with a two-run double to make it 6-3.
Matt Strahm (3-2) struck out Bo Bichette and Guerrero in the ninth, but gave up an RBI single to Santiago Espinal and an RBI double to Cavan Biggio in the 10th. Strahm ended it by getting George Springer to fly out.
Cubs 8, Reds 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras homered, Christopher Morel also went deep and nailed a runner at the plate with a terrific throw from center field, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night.
Contreras got hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Ian Happ against Hunter Greene in the first inning. He made it 5-0 in the fifth when he lined a two-run drive against Luis Cessa for his 13th homer — tops among major league catchers — and also doubled twice.
Morel helped Justin Steele escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when he caught Donovan Solano’s line drive and fired a one-hop laser to the plate. Contreras hauled in the throw a little up the third-base line and reached to his right to tag Tommy Pham on the letters on his back as he slid by, ending the threat.
The jubilant catcher then pointed toward the Chicago dugout and yelled.
Marlins 4, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Avisaíl García hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched a complete game, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
With two outs, García hit the first pitch he saw from Ryan Helsley (3-1) 411 feet over the wall in center field for his fifth homer. Jesús Sánchez, who walked to begin the inning, also scored.
It was the second blown save this season for Helsley.
Dylan Carlson drove in two runs while Juan Yepez hit two doubles and Edmundo Sosa also had two hits, including a triple and two runs scored for the Cardinals.
Alcantara (8-3) picked up his first victory against his original team. Alcantara improved to 1-3 in five starts against St. Louis. He gave up seven hits and three runs in his second complete game of the season.
Dodgers 8, Rockies 4
DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of Germán Márquez’s struggles and early injury exit to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Wednesday night.
Trea Turner added a two-run double and Julio Urías pitched into the sixth inning as the Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep against their surprising nemesis. The last-place Rockies had been 4-1 against the NL West leaders.
Márquez (4-6) left with an apparent injury to his throwing hand with one out in the fourth after allowing five runs and five hits, including Freeman’s 446-foot solo drive to center in the first that extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
Smith hit his 12th homer, a two-run shot off Jhoulys Chacín in the fifth, to make it 7-1.