AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as No. 15 Iowa State held on to beat No. 21 Texas 79-70 on Saturday.
Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).
"He brings so much defensively every night," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said of Kalscheur. "He does so many winning things. I think when you do those aggressive things over and over, when you continue to stay in the gym and get shots, at some point it comes around for you."
Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State.
Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points.
After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers.
"From our perspective, we had to come in here and win the game and we didn't do that," Longhorns coach Chris Beard said. "Obviously, turnovers were a big, big problem for us."
The Cyclones made just one of their first nine shots but started to take control midway through the first half. A 3-pointer by Kalscheur put Iowa State ahead 19-16, followed by a steal and layup by Caleb Grill.
Kalscheur later capped an 8-0 run with a pull-up jumper that gave the Cyclones a 34-22 lead with 3:55 left before halftime.
"I just continue to stay confident with who I am," Kalscheur said, "and enjoy it."
Kalscheur's fourth 3-pointer extended another 8-0 run and pushed Iowa State's margin to 51-36 early in the second half.
"I see the work that he puts in on a daily basis," Hunter said of Kalscheur, "and it showed tonight."
The Longhorns never drew closer than 67-62.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State continued to bolster its case for an NCAA Tournament bid with its fourth win over a ranked opponent. Saturday's win also ended a stretch of three losses in four games after a 12-0 start.
Texas was seeking its eighth win in nine games.
UP NEXT
Iowa State visits No. 19 Texas Tech on Tuesday, having faced ranked teams in four of its first five Big 12 games.
Texas is home for its next two games, Tuesday against Kansas State and Jan. 22 against Oklahoma State.
Edwards' 7 3s help No. 11 Houston escape Tulsa 66-64
By KEN MACLEOD Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Edwards made seven 3-pointers as part of his 29 points, and No. 11 Houston held off several rallies by Tulsa for a 66-64 win on Saturday night.
Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard missed a game-tying layup with a second to play, and the Golden Hurricanes had another chance with 0.4 seconds remaining but Houston blocked Sam Griffin's 3-point attempt.
Houston (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) also got 10 points from Reggie Chaney.
Tulsa (6-9, 0-4) was led by Jeriah Horne with 24 points, and 10 from Griffin.
Tulsa had stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to make it 50-49 with 11:03 left. Edwards then made a jumper with 10 minutes left and hit a 3-point with 7:45 left to give Houston a 57-52 cushion.
The Cougars went on to push the lead to 64-52, but Griffin made three 3-pointers in a span of 1:27 as Tulsa rallied to within 66-64 with 1:03 to play.
Horne popped in four 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the second half, the final one cutting Houston's lead to 50-49 after trailing 38-21 at the half.
Houston limited Tulsa to just 25% shooting in the first half and led comfortably after an early 15-2 run.
Tulsa stayed within striking distance until the Cougars closed the half on a 9-0 run in the final 1:24, capped by Ramon Walker's 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tulsa's Darrien Jackson jarred the ball loose as Walker started his shot, but Walker managed to get a grasp and fling it in from 24 feet.
Edwards did most of the early damage for the Cougars, making 5-of-8 3-pointers. Houston made 7 of 17 treys while Tulsa was just 1-for-11 in the first half, while Tulsa heated up in the second half, making 8 of 13 treys.
BIG PICTURE
How clear cut is Houston's advantage over the rest of the conference? In 21 team statistical categories tracked by the league, the Cougars are No. 1 in 12 and top three in four others. Tulsa leads the conference in free-throw percentage and is top three in two others.
Houston leads in scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin, field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense among others.
UP NEXT
Houston: Hosts South Florida on Tuesday.
Tulsa: At Cincinnati on Thursday.
Kansas State closes out No. 19 Texas Tech late for 62-51 win
By DAVID SMALE Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak, beating No. 19 Texas Tech 62-51 on Saturday.
Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12), who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games. They got it done against a Texas Tech team that handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season earlier this week.
"The guys had a 'not today' approach," said Kansas State assistant coach Chris Lowry, who spoke after the game because coach Bruce Weber had lost his voice. "We consistently talk with them about why the good practices haven't translated to wins. Today, we challenged them to finish.
"We've been ready to play, just not ready to finish. Today, that was different."
Bryson Williams scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2), who were playing their fourth game in eight days. The Red Raiders beat No. 9 Kansas last Saturday, knocked off Baylor on Tuesday and dismantled Oklahoma State on Thursday.
But Texas Tech appeared to run out of steam against K-State, shooting 39.6% from the field. Terrence Shannon Jr.'s jumper with 4:54 remaining got the Red Raiders within 50-49, but they didn't make another shot from the field.
"I mean, guys were definitely fatigued," Williams said. "We played a lot of games in a short stretch.
"But this is a team that doesn't look for excuses. We just come out and know that every time we step out on the floor it's going to be a dogfight. This is the Big 12, the best conference in America. So we know that anybody we step on the floor with, we're gonna have to come and bring it."
Smith's 3-pointer with 1:06 left made it 58-51 and essentially put the game away.
"We were good enough to get wins, but we let some slip away," Smith said. "This was a really good one to get, because they're a Top-25 team. Hopefully this will help build momentum."
McGuirl added, "Tonight was a step in the right direction."
Texas Tech led by two points at halftime and extended the lead to 31-26 early in the second half, but K-State quickly rallied to go back in front. Neither team led by more than five points until Selton Miguel's layup put the Wildcats ahead 55-49 with 2:32 left.
Shannon came in leading the Red Raiders in scoring at 14.3 points per game but hadn't played since Dec. 14 because of a back injury. His late jumper was his only basket on Saturday.
There weren't a lot of people witnessing the game. With temperatures in the 20s and an overnight snowfall, the arena appeared about one-third full.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: It's hard playing four games in eight days in the Big 12. The Red Raiders struggled with their energy, especially late in the second half.
Kansas State: Not only did the Wildcats finally hold onto a late lead, they finished the game with a 7-0 run.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Hosts No. 15 Iowa State on Tuesday.
Kansas State: At No. 21 Texas on Tuesday.