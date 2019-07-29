Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., currently one of the two leading black candidates in the contest, speaks July 24 during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit. Democrats will be watching the 2020 presidential campaign to see if they can match the potent multiracial coalition Barack Obama put together in his two presidential election wins. The big question is whether young black voters will turn out without the energizing presence of Obama on the top of the ticket. There is likely to be a similar coalition, but the big question is whether it will have the intensity and numbers of the Obama elections.