For the second Saturday in a row, the Kilgore College Lady Rangers and Rangers share the national spotlight, hosting a Region XIV Conference double header that will be televised on ESPN+.
Games are set for 2 and 4 p.m. at KC's Masters Gymnasium, with the Lady Rangers (10-15, 4-8) taking on No. 3 ranked Blinn (24-1, 11-0) to open things and the Rangers (17-8, 9-6) meeting arch rival Tyler (14-12, 7-9) at approximately 4 p.m.
WOMEN
The Lady Rangers have dropped two in a row heading into Saturday's game, and KC fell to Blinn (70-62) back on Jan. 18 in Brenham.
Today's game is the final home game for the Lady Rangers, who will close things out at Coastal Bend on Wednesday followed by road trips to Jacksonville on Feb. 28 and Carthage to take on Panola on March 4.
Blinn, which has won 15 in a row since suffering its only setback of the season - a 79-74 loss to McLennan back on Dec. 5 - leads the Region XIV race at 11-0. Trinity Valley is second at 10-1, followed by 8-3 Tyler, 8-4 Angelina, 7-5 Panola, 4-8 Kilgore, 3-9 Paris, 1-11 Jacksonville and 0-11 Coastal Bend.
MEN
The Rangers had a three-game winning streak halted a week ago at home against Trinity Valley with a 76-70 loss.
KC defeated Tyler 58-51 earlier this season in Tyler, and has won five in a row over the Apaches dating back to a Feb. 19, 2020 loss.
Following Saturday's game, KC will visit Panola on Wednesday, host Bossier Parish on Feb. 25 and close out the regular season at Paris on March 1.
Tyler has won two in a row and three of four.
Panola leads the Region XIV Conference East division with a 14-2 record. KC is second at 9-6, followed by Trinity Valley at 8-8, Navarro at 7-8, Tyler at 7-9, Paris at 6-10 and Bossier Parish at 4-11.
In the South, it's Lee at 14-1, followed by 13-3 Blinn, 10-5 Coastal Bend, 7-8 Angelina, 5-11 Lamar State-Port Arthur, 3-13 Victoria and 2-14 Jacksonville.
To watch Saturday's games: plus.espn.com