Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey spent Monday afternoon measuring out and marking spots for about 80 different species of landscape plants intended to attract butterflies to The Green.
The organization’s board members on Saturday morning will install the plants in their places at The Green with hope of becoming a certified Monarch Waystation, a site that attracts monarch butterflies.
“We would love at some point to become a Monarch Waystation for the state of Texas,” Casey said. “We have to do some prep work and that includes drawing butterflies here, and this is just the first step in a multistage process.”
Monarch Waystations are butterfly gardens that provide the plants needed for monarch butterflies to eat, reproduce and migrate, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Each fall, hundreds of millions of monarch butterflies migrate from the U.S. and Canada to mountains in central Mexico where they wait out the winter until flying back in the spring.
Monarch Waystations are intended to provide the nutrients and habitats monarchs need to help conserve the species. Popular features of the stations typically include milkweed plants, nectar plants and shelter, according to the state.
Keep Longview Beautiful board members will gather at 8 a.m. Saturday at The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, to install the plants. According to its website, Keep Longview Beautiful’s mission is to educate and engage the community “to take responsibility for improving their environment through litter prevention, beautification and waste reduction.”