Outdoor activities are set for New Year's Day in the Tyler area for those who want to start 2020 on the move.
The Salvation Army in Tyler will holds its second Kettle Krush 5K fundraiser beginning and ending at the nonprofit's campus at 633 N. Broadway Ave.
The cost to participate is $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger.
Participants can register in advance on the Salvation Army's Facebook page or from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. The 5K will begin at 10 a.m.
The money raised funds programs used to help people in need.
Some downtown streets, including Broadway between Ferguson and Bow will blocked during the run.
Boyd Sanders, a ranger at Tyler State Park, is set to lead hikes in the park on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The hike at 9 a.m. will be to look for birds along the 2-mile trail along the shores of the park's lake. Participants should gather at the Silver Canoe Park Store and bring their own binoculars.
The hike at 2 p.m. will depart from camp's Blackjack Camping Loop. The hike will be along the challenging 3-mile Trail B.
Participants for both hikes are encouraged to bring water and wear appropriate clothing and shoes.
A single-day admission to the park is $6. There is no additional fee to take part in the hikes.