Neither vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-K 4
H-Q J 6
D-9 6 5
C-A Q J 6 2
WEST EAST
S-5 S-J 10 8 7
H-K 10 7 3 2 H-8 4
D-A K Q 8 2 D-10 7 4
C-K 10 C-8 7 4 3
SOUTH
S-A Q 9 6 3 2
H-A 9 5
D-J 3
C-9 5
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1S 2S 3C Pass
3S Pass 4S All pass
Hearts and a minor, at least 5-5
Opening lead: Ace of D
Today's deal is from the European University Championships. South was Andrea Boldrini from Sicily.
West continued diamonds until Boldrini ruffed the third round. A spade was led to dummy's king and another spade was led. Boldrini was prepared to play his nine had East played low, but East inserted the jack and Boldrini won with his queen. West was almost certain to hold the king of hearts, so Boldrini had to find a way to hold his trump losers to zero.
South led a club to dummy's queen. A heart to the ace was followed by another club, and West, as expected, played the king. Boldrini continued with dummy's jack of clubs, shedding a heart from hand, and leaving this position:
NORTH
S-Void
H-Q J
D-Void
C-6 2
WEST EAST
S-Void S-10 8
H-K 10 7 H-8
D-8 D-Void
C-Void C-8
SOUTH
S-A 9 6
H-9
D-Void
C-Void
Boldrini simply ruffed a club and exited with his remaining heart. He could not be prevented from scoring the last two tricks with the ace-nine of trumps. Nicely played!