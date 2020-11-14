Hundreds gathered to ring in the holiday season Saturday in downtown Kilgore during the annual “A Very Derrick Christmas” celebration.
Food trucks and vendors lined the streets with holiday goods from Christmas decor to homemade salsa. Downtown shops and restaurants also stayed open to help visitors get a start on their holiday shopping.
Young visitors had an opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, albeit at a distance, as local performers took turns on the main stage.
With the help of his grandchildren, Darryl Gillcoat, a longtime member of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation and current chairman of the Derrick Committee, flipped the switch to light the more than 20 derricks that make up the downtown skyline with Christmas lights.
In his introduction of the honored switch-flipper, Mayor Ronnie Spradlin thanked the men and women who helped make bring the derrick project to fruition.
“The Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation was founded to bring back the famous Derrick skyline,” he said. “Many years ago we started this lighting ceremony to signal Christmas season. Tonight we celebrate all those years of work and especially honor those who have chaired the Derrick Committee project.”
To make the event as safe as possible, visitors were asked to wear masks, wash hands frequently and to remain socially distanced from other groups attending the event.