FILE — Killer Mike of Run The Jewels performs at the Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati on June 2, 2019. The Grammy-winning rapper and social-political activist will receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. NBC and dick clark productions announced the new award and recipient Monday, two days ahead of the big show, which will air live on NBC from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)