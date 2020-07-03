DETROIT (AP) — Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau were expected to be contenders at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking advantage of a relatively weak field and course by PGA Tour standards.
Chris Kirk was not.
A year after taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to address alcohol abuse and depression, though, he has turned around his life and revived his career.
Kirk had a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead at the Detroit Golf Club, and Simpson later shot a 64 to pull into a tie atop the leaderboard at 12-under 132.
“I was out there thinking about him a little bit, just with his decision to take some time away from golf and take care of himself,” Simpson recalled. “I’m so proud of what he’s been able to do and come back and make the comeback he’s made.”
When Kirk stopped playing last year, he didn’t know what his future was in the sport.
“I kind of just didn’t care at that point,” he recalled. “I was focused on doing what I needed to do to be healthy, to be a good husband for my wife and a good father to my kids. I was thankfully in a place financially where my career could wait.”
The 35-year-old Kirk has won four times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2015.
Simpson won the RBC Heritage two weeks ago in South Carolina, finishing at a tournament-record 22-under for his second win of the season and seventh of his career.