DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Morris scored a season-high 29 points and the New York Knicks beat Kristaps Porzingis in their first game against the former cornerstone of the franchise, holding off the Dallas Mavericks 106-102 on Friday night.
Porzingis scored 28 points and Luka Doncic added a career-high 38 in already his fourth triple-double, but the Mavericks didn’t get much help from anyone besides their new European pair as the Knicks won for just the second time in nine games this season.
After matching his highest-scoring half in Dallas with 18 points before halftime, Porzingis hit a driving finger-roll layup to get the Mavericks even early in the fourth quarter after they trailed by 12 late in the third.
But the Knicks broke a 92-all tie with a 9-0 run. Morris started it with three free throws after Porzingis committed his fifth foul on a 3-pointer. Julius Randle, who grew up in the Dallas area and finished with 21 points, capped it with a jumper.
Doncic had 14 rebounds and 10 assists.