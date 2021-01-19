Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, second from right, is escorted hand-cuffed after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday. A judge has ordered for Alexei Navalny to be held in custody for 30 days, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. The ruling Monday concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where the politician has been held since his arrest at a Moscow airport Sunday.