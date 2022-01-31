Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to the media, July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana's top GOP lawmaker weighed taking legislative action Monday against Gov. John Bel Edwards for "gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit" in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder's comments followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a "violent, lengthy struggle" yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim's family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase.