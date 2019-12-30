Music-Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 in February 2017 in Houston. Lady Gaga has hinted that her stay in Las Vegas may continue into 2020.

 AP File Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lady Gaga is hinting that her Las Vegas Strip residency may extend to one more year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gaga told an audience Saturday at Park Theater at Park MGM that she planned to be there “for another year.” She then flashed two fingers and appeared to say, “Two, probably.”

MGM Resorts International said the company had “no comment at this time” about Gaga’s contract or her statement from the stage.

Gaga’s contract was originally announced as two years, opening in December 2018. A third year would carry her through 2021.

The Oscar-winning singer herself mentioned a possible three-year run during her opening of “Enigma” on Dec. 28, 2018, saying, “I’m sticking around here for two years, maybe three if I’m lucky.”