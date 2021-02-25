FILE - Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. Officials say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought it’s not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. (Saul Loeb(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)