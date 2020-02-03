Lady Panther Invitational Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Spring Hill’s Ashley Wingo watches her putt roll toward the hole during Monday’s February 3, 2020 Spring Hill Invitational. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo) Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo Buy Now Longview’s Lainey McFarland hits an approach shot during Monday’s February 3, 2020 Spring Hill Invitational. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo) Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo Buy Now Spring Hill’s Ashley Wingo wathces her putt roll toward the pin during Monday’s February 3, 2020 Spring Hill Invitational. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo) Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo Buy Now Longview’s Ashley McFarland tees off during Monday’s February 3, 2020 Spring Hill Invitational. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo) Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo Buy Now Spring Hill’s Alyssa Duchnowski chips onto the green during the Lady Panther Invitational on Monday. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo Buy Now Spring Hill’s Ashley Wingo tees off during the Lady Panther Invitational on Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Club. For complete results, see Page 2B. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview presentation shows how quilts served as 'Morse code' for slaves seeking freedomPolice: Man jailed on capital murder charge in fatal shooting at Longview apartmentsLongview man charged with indecency with child after police find parked carCity: Longview Mall prepping old Sears store, negotiating for two possible tenantsWarrant: Fatal shooting of 17-year-old by cousin in Longview was accidentCollege student from Longview seeks to make the grade with skin-care startupMarples: Longview's main roads still lead to a grocery storeStill no answers on Longview ISD school principal changeKilgore woman's murder re-trial pushed to MayLongview police: Driver who hit, killed man in wheelchair is 16-year-old girl Images Videos