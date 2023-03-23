From Staff Reports
JACKSONVILLE – Pine Tree’s Daysha Torres scored a hat trick, with teammates Sayge Lohman and Maranda Skinner also hitting the nets for the Lady Pirates in a 5-0 Class 5A bi-district playoff match on Thursday at the historic Tomato Bowl.
Lufkin opened the match in complete control, keeping the ball on the Pine Tree end of the pitch for the first seven minutes as the Lady Pack looked for scoring opportunities. Olivia Loyola drilled a shot on goal in the seventh minute, only to have Lady Pirate keeper Rylie Waclawczyk stuff the attempt.
One minute later, Lohman scored on a breakaway attempt to start the Lady Pirates’ scoring spree. Torres scored in the 18th minute, Skinner fought through a crowd for a goal in the 22nd minute and Waclawczyk fought off a three-shot Lufkin attack in the 23rd minute of the first half.
Torres added her final two goals in the second half to end Lufkin’s season and send the Lady Pirates to the area round.
Torres, Lohman and Indy Salazar had assists on the first half goals for Pine Tree. Lohman added a second assist after the break.
It was the first playoff win for Pine Tree since a 1-0 victory over Texas High back in 2014. The Lady Pirates move to 16-6-2 with the victory.