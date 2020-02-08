From Staff Reports
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Makayla Allison and Mayra Mya both took first place in their respective weight classes as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates finished first overall at the Chapel Hill Powerlifting Meet on Saturday.
The trio of Jacob Gray, Jayden Smith and Patrick Martinez all won their weight divisions as the Pirates finished runner-up in the boys division.
The Lady Pirates got second place efforts from Chadea Gibson, Jia Lewis and Natalia Rodriguez. Imelda Herrera wound up third in her weight division.
Greg Kalulu and Keandre Nesbitt earned second place medals for the Pirates, while Joseph Cordova wound up garnering a third place finish.
Martinez was also recognized as Most Outstanding Lifter Heavy Platform for the meet.