LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The trophy ceremony plans are getting finalized. Boxes are being shipped out of the NBA bubble in advance of the looming shutdown. Hotel rooms, sometime in the next few days, will be filled again by regular people looking for their long-awaited Disney fix.
For LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the stage is set.
The NBA Finals — and the longest season in league history, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and 4-1/2 month shutdown that followed — could end tonight, with James and the Lakers going into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. The Heat are simply looking for a way to extend this matchup into a Game 6 that would be played on Sunday, while James is looking for his fourth ring.
James is 3-0 in finals close-out opportunities, and 3-1 leads in the title series are almost always turned into trophies.
The Heat know all this. They don’t seem bothered.
“We’ve got a chance,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “We still believe. They’re writing us off. Everybody is doubting us. But as long as the people in the locker room and all our coaching staff have belief in us, that’s all that matters.”
The Heat fell apart in Game 1 of the series, not coincidentally in a game where they lost point guard Goran Dragic in the first half to a torn left plantar fascia and Adebayo later to a neck strain. The Lakers rolled to the 1-0 series lead, but since then, matters have been far closer: In games 2-4, the Lakers have outscored Miami by just five points.
“To me, this series is far from over,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. This is a great basketball team that we’re playing, and my focus is solely on all the little details that go into what we have to do to get one more win.”