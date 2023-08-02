Both vulnerable, North deals

NORTH

♠-Q J 10 4

♥-A 9 8 6 3

♦-A Q 6

♣-2

WEST EAST

♠-A 9 3 ♠-7 5

♥-Q 10 7 2 ♥-J 4

♦-10 8 4 ♦-K 7 5 2

♣-A J 9 ♣-10 8 6 4 3

SOUTH

♠-K 8 6 2

♥-K 5

♦-J 9 3

♣-K Q 7 5

The bidding:

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass

2♠ Pass 3NT Pass

4♠ All pass

Opening lead: Three of ♠

Today’s deal is from the club’s most recent Saturday night duplicate. The auction was the same at most tables, and Hard Luck Louie faced the lead of a low trump. Louie won in dummy with the 10 and led a low heart to his king. He led a heart back to dummy’s ace and then another heart, ruffing low when East discarded a club. Louie next led a diamond to dummy’s queen, but East won with his king and returned a trump. West won with the ace and led another trump, leaving Louie with a loser in every suit for down one. “How about that!” said Louie. “4-2 hearts and the king of diamonds offside. What do I have to do to get a little luck?”

Lucky Larry faced the same lead and he also won with dummy’s 10. He also led a heart to his king, a heart back to dummy’s ace, and ruffed a heart low. Instead of a diamond to the queen, however, Larry led a diamond to the ace. He ruffed a heart with the eight of spades and then led the king of spades from his hand. The opponents were not able to get a diamond ruff, which was theoretically possible with a different lie of the cards, so Larry made his contract, losing one spade, one diamond, and one club. Well done!

— Bob Jones