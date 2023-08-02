Both vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-Q J 10 4
♥-A 9 8 6 3
♦-A Q 6
♣-2
WEST EAST
♠-A 9 3 ♠-7 5
♥-Q 10 7 2 ♥-J 4
♦-10 8 4 ♦-K 7 5 2
♣-A J 9 ♣-10 8 6 4 3
SOUTH
♠-K 8 6 2
♥-K 5
♦-J 9 3
♣-K Q 7 5
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♠ Pass 3NT Pass
4♠ All pass
Opening lead: Three of ♠
Today’s deal is from the club’s most recent Saturday night duplicate. The auction was the same at most tables, and Hard Luck Louie faced the lead of a low trump. Louie won in dummy with the 10 and led a low heart to his king. He led a heart back to dummy’s ace and then another heart, ruffing low when East discarded a club. Louie next led a diamond to dummy’s queen, but East won with his king and returned a trump. West won with the ace and led another trump, leaving Louie with a loser in every suit for down one. “How about that!” said Louie. “4-2 hearts and the king of diamonds offside. What do I have to do to get a little luck?”
Lucky Larry faced the same lead and he also won with dummy’s 10. He also led a heart to his king, a heart back to dummy’s ace, and ruffed a heart low. Instead of a diamond to the queen, however, Larry led a diamond to the ace. He ruffed a heart with the eight of spades and then led the king of spades from his hand. The opponents were not able to get a diamond ruff, which was theoretically possible with a different lie of the cards, so Larry made his contract, losing one spade, one diamond, and one club. Well done!