A kind, compassionate doctor who blazed trails as a minority in the medical field is how those who knew and loved longtime ophthalmologist Dr. Napolean Carter remember him.
Carter, who operated a private practice in both Marshall and Longview and also served as a highly respected doctor at Marshall’s hospital, died Dec. 17. He was 82 years old. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.,Saturday, Dec. 31, at Parkview Baptist Church in Longview.
Dr. Troy Simmons, a longtime neighboring dentist to Carter’s Longview office, shared how he always admired the ophthalmologist’s resilience.
“When he first moved to the area is when I first met him, and just his perseverance in trying to establish a practice here in the Longview area, and the difficulties he went through to try to get it done (is to be admired),” said Simmons.
Simmons explained how despite the obstacles Dr. Carter faced in opening his practice, he never gave up on his mission to provide a needed service.
“He was conscientious with the services he was trying to provide for the community, which was very difficult during that time, being the only second black ophthalmologist that had come to Longview that I was aware of,” said Simmons.
Despite being turned down by local banks for financial assistance, Carter overcame the hurdle by using his credit card to open his practice.
“He was persistent in doing that,” recalled Simmons. “He did what most of us who came along during those times had to because it wasn’t a lot of (acceptance). The medical community was not very accommodating or receptive of African-American physicians.
“It took a while for minorities to be accepted in private practice,” Simmons said. “He persevered and got established and worked at it.”
Dr. Simmons formed a great friendship with Dr. Carter and watched him evolve from renting space from him in his dental office to purchasing the building next door to operate his ophthalmology practice.
“He just kept going,” said Simmons.
Carter operated a location on Sixth Street in Longview, offering fashionable frames. Dr. Simmons marveled at how the ophthalmologist later juggled both his Longview and Marshall offices simultaneously, to provide a needed service to both towns.
“He was a real friendly fellow that got along with everyone, trying to provide medical service to the community,” Simmons said.
Dr. Simmons was also impressed by Dr. Carter’s collegiate background, which included a bachelor of sciences in pharmacy from Texas Southern University prior to receiving his doctor of medicine with a specialty in ophthalmology from the University of Iowa.
“Dr. Carter had gone to pharmacy school first, which again says something,” said Simmons. “To me, he showed (great fortitude).”
Dr. Carter had successfully established himself as one of the most trusted physicians in the Marshall-Longview area. It was because of his compassion and exceptional service that Dr. James Northcutt, who practiced in Marshall as a family medicine doctor and as an ophthalmologist, sold his practice to Carter in 1986 before moving his practice to San Antonio. Northcutt’s practice was located at 501 University Ave.
“He stated he felt his patients would be well-served by Dr. Carter,” shared Julia Williams, a former patient of Carter.
He was right as Carter extended a hearty welcome in a public announcement in the News Messenger to all of Northcutt’s former patients and invited all new patients to stop by and visit.
Reliable Service
Additionally for several years, as an active staff member at Marshall Memorial Hospital and then Marshall Regional Medical Center, Dr. Carter was listed as one of 32 reasons to visit Marshall Memorial Hospital. In a salute printed in several editions of the News Messenger from 1993 to 2001, in commemoration of Doctor’s Day, the Marshall hospital described him as a neighbor, friend and active member of the community that is available for patients at Marshall’s hospital, and one of the 32 active doctors of the 63 staff physicians that contributed to the hospital’s mission of creating a healthier community as the heartbeat of the community.
“When it comes to the health care needs of the community, the physicians are dedicated to providing quality, compassionate care,” the hospital stated, at the time, listing Dr. Carter as one of three ophthalmologists on staff.
The hospital described him to the community as one of the 32 “exceptional people to have on your side at Marshall Memorial Hospital.”
In the salute to the doctors, which included Carter, the hospital further described the group as a courteous staff of physicians who were dedicated to providing quality, compassionate health care services…today, tomorrow, and into the 21st century.
Carter was amongst those saluted for performing above and beyond the call of duty, and demonstrating unparalleled dedication and commitment to the health care needs of this community.
Excelling in his practice, Carter went on to launch several ophthalmology facilities, including the Optical Shoppe in Marshall, Eye Care Rehab Clinic and the Dr. Napoleon Carter Ophthalmologist Clinic. He retired in 2004.
Julia Williams noted how she and her husband, the late Milton Williams, and their family could always rely on Dr. Carter’s services for their eye care needs.
“As a young person, my daughter, Kelly, had frequent chalazions on her eyelids which Dr. Carter treated effectively,” Williams shared. “Only one time did the chalazion require lancing. He showed patience and thoughtfulness in his approach with her.
“Me and Milton required visual correction and Dr. Carter was our ophthalmologist until he closed his practice in Marshall,” she added.
Faith and Community
Not only was Dr. Carter passionate about the medical field, he was also devoted in his Christian faith.
“He got involved with his local church,” Dr. Simmons recalled.
Local artist Percy Hall enjoyed traveling around the region ministering the gospel through song with Carter as a member of the Community Male Chorus in Marshall. They started singing together in the late ‘80s for more than a decade, he said.
“We sang; ‘Doc’ could sing a little,” said Hall. “He was a natural tenor baritone.”
“We traveled all over East Texas and Dallas, Fort Worth and Arkansas,” recalled Hall. “We went all over the place singing.”
Hall said the group would sing Friday through Sunday from East Texas to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Dr. Carter would be right there with them.
“On Friday night we would sing somewhere. Saturday night, we might sing two places. Sunday maybe at 2 p.m. and then 7 p.m. somewhere else,” Hall reminisced. “We had a pretty good group. We had some great harmony.”
“Every weekend, for 10 years, at least, we all traveled,” said Hall. “We had a caravan and we went all those places — out of state, Houston — everywhere we had a connection or somebody had a connection with a church.
Hall said Dr. Carter will definitely be missed.
“He was a giving and caring, sharing man,” said Hall, recalling how he would often do remodeling work for Carter’s rental properties.
“He always smiled. He’ll definitely be missed,” he said.
Professionally, Dr. Carter was a member of the American Association of Ophthalmology, American Medical Association and American Pharmaceutical Association.
Prior to Saturday’s funeral service, the first visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, at Peoples Legacy Annex, 500 Park School St. in Marshall. Following Saturday’s funeral service, burial for Dr. Carter will be at Rosehill Garden Cemetery in Marshall.