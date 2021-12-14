Texas players sing "The Eyes Of Texas" after defeating Kansas State 22-17 in an NCAA college football game in Austin on Nov. 26. Six months after one of the biggest rule changes in the history of college sports, money for athletes is being pledged by the millions in a development that has raised concerns about the role of wealthy alumni eager to back their beloved alma maters. At Texas, one group is dangling $50,000 a year for individual offensive linemen while another says it already has $10 million promised for Longhorns athletes.