Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hazy. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.