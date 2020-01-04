Homes are a safe haven and comfortable retreat for individuals and families. Home invasions can compromise that feeling of safety and security, making people feel uncomfortable and unsafe in their own homes.
Although the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics indicate property crime rates have seen a significant decline in the last few years, there are still roughly 2.5 million burglaries a year, 66 percent of which involve home break-ins. Break-ins are 6 percent more likely to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., when people are out at work or running errands than at other times of day. Homes without a security system are 300 percent more likely to be burglarized, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
Installing a security system may be the goal of homeowners looking to protect themselves and their belongings. Thanks to availability of new, user-friendly products, do-it-yourselfers can, in many instances, install their own home security systems.
Safety.com says smart home integration, mobile apps and wireless connectivity are hallmarks of modern DIY home security systems. Many have the same components as traditional home security systems, but do not require professional installation or monitoring, even though such options are available.
When shopping for home security systems, people can look for the following features to compare offerings.
Sensors will detect motion and activity in the house. Sensors also may be attached to doors and windows to determine if either are open. Some systems are designed to send alerts to a phone when triggered.
Working in conjunction with sensors, cameras can provide an eye on activity in and outside of a home, adding another layer of protection.
With smart home connectivity, security systems can be engaged and turned off from remote locations.
Many DIY versions of home security systems work wirelessly and can be set up in a relatively short period of time. While wired systems use existing electric and telephone lines to connect security components, wireless systems connect components to a main panel via radio frequency. One of the benefits of wireless tech is that it enables DIYers to add components and replace them as needed without major hassle. In addition, wireless security systems do not require construction during the installation process.
More and more homeowners are embracing DIY home security systems to keep their homes safe.