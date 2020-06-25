From Staff Reports
Lee College has suspended its athletics for the 2020-21 school year, the Baytown Sun reported on Thursday.
Lee competes in Region XIV with Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College. Lee has men’s basketball and volleyball.
Sheridan College and and Gillette College of Region IX announced they are cutting their athletic programs permanently.
The Baytown Sun reported that Lee’s cut is currently just for the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Region XIV basketball has recently lost Lon Morris College and San Jacinto College but has gained Bossier Parish Community College, Coastal Bend College and Victoria College.