MEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s soccer team’s season came to an end Tuesday night after falling, 2-0, to No. 24 Texas at Dallas in the American Southwest Conference Championship quarterfinals.
The YellowJackets finished the season with a 7-10-2 record. UT Dallas will advance to the semifinals Friday with a 15-3-2 record. It was the Comets’ eighth consecutive win.
LeTourneau held the explosive Comets to a goal in each half. It was a better script than in the first meeting when the YellowJackets fell at UT Dallas, 4-0, two weeks earlier.
UT-Dallas scored at 1:29 into the match when Mason Anderson found the back of the net. But despite being outshot, 8-3, in the opening half, LETU kept the Comets off the board through the intermission.
Oliver Placencia put a shot on frame in the 16th minute, but UTD goalkeeper John Nicknish made the save. Angel Rivera blasted a shot to the bottom right part of the net in the 25th minute, but Nicknish stopped it.
Daniel Soby’s made a bid to tie the game in the 61st minute when he sent a shot to the bottom center of the goal, but the Comets keeper made the save. A minute later, LETU keeper Austin Dunegan stopped Alfredo Kaegi to keep it a one-goal game. In the 73rd minute, Luis De La Torre ripped a shot on goal, but Nicknish stopped it. De La Torre followed up the rebound 10 seconds later, but the Comets keeper held his ground. Russell Gray finished a flurry for the Jackets when he blasted a shot in the 74th minute, but once again Nicknish kept his clean sheet in tact.
The YellowJackets didn’t allow the Comets to score again until the 84th minute when Kaegi converted a pass from Jovi Munoz to give UT Dallas its two-goal cushion.
Rivera gave LeTourneau its last chance to stay in it when he cracked a shot to the bottom right side of the goal with just over five minutes remaining, but Nicknish came up with his seventh save, and the Comets sealed the deal.
Dunegan finished with seven saves after being peppered with 22 shots. The Jackets had 10 shots, their seven two less than the Comets’ nine.
LeTourneau was making its sixth trip and playing for the seventh time in the ASC Championship event. It was the first time the Jackets made back-to-back appearances in the league postseason tournament in 20 years.
WOMENABILENE — LeTourneau University women’s soccer team made a last gasp comeback attempt, but even a late penalty kick goal wasn’t enough. The YellowJackets fell, 2-1, to host McMurry in the American Southwest Conference Championship quarterfinals Tuesday night.
The Jackets finish the season with a 9-8-1 record. The War Hawks improved to 12-3-6, and will advance to the semifinals Friday. McMurry won both games over LETU this year — both by one-goal decisions.
In this one, the War Hawks got out to a two-goal lead when Brianna Caudle scored on an assist from Sky Reynolds in the 27th minute. That came a minute after Reynolds sent a shot into the upper right corner to put McMurry on the board first.
LETU locked down defensively after surrendering the two goals. The YellowJackets were outshot, 7-0, in the first half. But LeTourneau turned the tables in the second half, holding the War Hawks to three shots, while attempting eight on the other end.
Ali Saldana’s shot in the 65th minute was saved by McMurry goalkeeper Jordan Gregory. Julia Martinez ripped a shot on frame in the 74th minute, but Gregory stopped it. Five minutes later, the War Hawks keeper stopped Cecilia Pichardo’s shot to the bottom left side. Rebekah Stevenson and Alexis Segura each got off shots that were off target during a 3:34 span as the game got into crunch time.
Reagan Sandford finally cashed in for the YellowJackets when she banged in her 11th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 88th minute to cut the gap to 2-1. But LeTourneau couldn’t generate any offense in the final minutes, and McMurry held on.
LETU keeper Mackenzie Wilbanks made three saves, as did Gregory, who entered the game after halftime.
It was LeTourneau’s fifth consecutive trip to the league postseason tournament and seventh overall.
LETOURNEAU SPORTS INFORMATION