Some local colleges and universities are extending spring break or moving classes online as fears about the new coronavirus spread,
LeTourneau University in Longview announced Thursday all in-person classes are canceled March 16-20; online classes will continue. According to the university, all classes will be online March 23 through April 3.
The campus will remain open and employees will continue daily operations. According to the university, students will be allowed to stay on campus and food service will resume after spring break on Monday.
"However, for students who have been away for Spring Break, it is our strong recommendation that you do not return to campus," according to the university. "For students who remained on campus for Spring Break, we encourage you to consider returning home."
Also in Longview, the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center's spring break is extended to March 20. All changes at the LUC also apply to UT Tyler and the Palestine campuses.
For the week of March 23-27, all classes on the Tyler, Longview and Palestine campuses will be online.
"To create social distance, students who live on campus and are currently away for spring break are encouraged not to return to campus until March 29," according to the university. "Students who remained on campus for spring break are asked to consider returning home until March 29. Students who wish to remain on campus at this time will have access to the dining hall."
Homecoming, the East Texas Research Conference and the Patriot Premiere campus visit events are canceled, according to the university.
March 12, 2020
LeTourneau University has continued to closely evaluate recent developments regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). While we place our trust in Jesus Christ and have no reason to live in fear, we must also consider how to best love our students, faculty, staff and neighbors in Longview by minimizing the potential for exposure and spread of COVID-19 to ourselves and others. Although nothing has changed in the Longview area since our communication yesterday, significant decisions have been made nationally regarding COVID-19.
Based on this, LeTourneau University has made the following decisions:
- All in-person classes are canceled for next week (March 16-20), online classes will continue as scheduled.
- Beginning March 23 all classes will be conducted online until April 3. Students will receive separate communication regarding the delivery method of coursework. We will reassess the situation to determine how to continue beyond this time.
- The Longview campus will remain open and all employees will continue normal daily operations.
- Students will be allowed to stay on campus and food service will resume on March 16. However, for students who have been away for Spring Break, it is our strong recommendation that you do not return to campus. For students who remained on campus for Spring Break, we encourage you to consider returning home. All students living in on-campus housing will receive an email from Student Life with a link to a survey that all on-campus students must complete to indicate their living arrangements during the time that classes are cancelled and on-line only.
- Students, faculty and staff who are ill, at high risk of illness or who suspect they have been exposed should not come to campus. Again, we encourage you to follow these recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds
- Use hand sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Stay home when you are sick and avoid close contact with those who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Given the ever-changing nature of this situation, we will continue to provide updates as necessary. Please continue to monitor communication from the University at www.letu.edu/coronavirus.html to ensure awareness of all official and timely information and updates.
I understand that these measures are disruptive, and I ask that everyone be as flexible as possible until we are able to return to our normal operations.
Most importantly, LeTourneau University will continue to pray for those impacted and for the communities responding in service to those in need.