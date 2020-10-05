A time for prayer
Regardless of the readers of this unfortunate event of the U.S. president having, along with his wife, been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, this is no time for anyone to be joyful.
Regardless of your political leanings, this is time for prayer. Not only is this a horrible thing to occur for the individuals involved (family, staff, etc.), have you given any thought about what the effect on our country and the U.S. relations around the world and any possible bad reaction it could mean?
No matter your personal opinion of the man, the office or his ways of governing, be Godly and say a prayer for the entire situation, including all those who are suffering from this deadly health issue. Ask yourself: “What would Jesus do?”
— Kathleen Combs, Longview