Thank you, Carol Blair, for your series of articles on the history of Christmas carols. You did a good job and even had references from the Bible to back up your research. This encouraged me to read each one. This was a wonderful way to begin the Christmas season.
I want to commend the paper for the daily Bible verse in each copy.
Remember last year under the COVID mandates, many churches had to change their regular services, and it is wonderful this year is back to normal.
Another good thing is the way people are happily saying, “Merry Christmas,” when out shopping even if they may be required to wear a mask.
The first two selections were “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Angels from the Realms of Glory.” Thanks for noting the number of groups involved in the birth of Christ. I can hardly wait for the next selections. I learned so much from these two songs. Thanks again for all the research you did on these two songs. Merry Christmas everyone, and God Bless you throughout this Christmas season!
— June Strohsahl, Longview