Common sense
Common sense: I believe it is time for the government to take responsibility for its actions that are harming our economy.
Here is how we can hold the politicians accountable: When they make a policy to close down businesses, then they should also make rent payments to landlords and mortgage or loan payments by businesses to banks or investors stop until their policy ends to close the businesses. The people who stop the cash flow will then be responsible for their actions and we will see how long these actions last,
When employers have to lay off people because of government shutdowns, then the government should replace the lost incomes of those employees. They cause the loss, not the employers.
Wait a minute, you say. They are closing down to protect the public from getting sick with a dreaded communicable disease. The disease is the problem! Well, let the businesses fend for themselves and show their customers what they are doing to stay safe and prevent the spread of the disease. If they have to take safety measures to stay open and make people feel safe, they will, and people will make the decision to come or not.
Same thing goes for governments who allow looters and other crime as a result of protests that go far beyond the purpose of the protest. Hold the government decision makers responsible for not protecting the law abiding hard working citizens and business owners.
Common sense! What is missing in government.
— Dave Dean, Longview