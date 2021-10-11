Constitutional method
To commemorate Constitution Day, I read Biden’s proclamation and sent 40 emails. I asked whether the Constitution is a federal document. Seven replies said yes, and eight replies said no, verifying my supposition that peoples’ thinking about the Constitution varies widely.
Many people seem anxious about political issues; many public voices want us citizens to: Stand up and take back our country; restore the Republic; win the culture war, etc. But, we the people can’t win any of these battles, because most adults are too busy working and raising the next generation. Retirement has afforded me time to study books on the Constitution and on the Electoral College. I have drawn some conclusions.
1) Federal government people think they own us.
2) Federal government people have essentially no regard for the Constitution.
3) We the people are losing the freedoms we need for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Delegates from twelve of the thirteen states signed the proposed draft that became our Constitution. When nine states’ ratified it, they proceeded to create our federal government.
Read Amendment XII of the Constitution; see how it contradicts what we do to get our vice president. We let one solitary individual pick and choose who will be vice president of our nation. Could our unconstitutional method of choosing the vice president be a serious weakness in getting the quality of leadership we need in Washington?
— Lewis Bishop, Gilmer