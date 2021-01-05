Election numbers
Response to Gerald Green (letter, Dec. 31): I recommend the YouTube videos of Matt Parker. He bills himself as the Stand-up Mathematician. His videos are listed under the title Stand-up Maths.
He produced about three videos on the U.S. elections. The videos are not dry. Parker makes the subject informative and entertaining. There’s one from Nov. 10, where Parker explains something called Benford’s law and how it relates to the recent election. There’s one on fraudulent vote switching dated Nov. 14. And there’s one dated Dec. 18 on claims made by Kayleigh McEnany about the general election results. Watch this McEnany video, for sure.
In my opinion, it’s problematic to derive hard numbers — like 13 million — from polls based on people’s feelings. The poll numbers you quoted, more than anything, reflect that people take it as an article of faith their man won. The facts are these numbers — President Joe received about 81 million votes and Trump received about 74 million. The various recounts have not changed this outcome. What is problematic? Trump undermining Americans’ faith in our elections.
— Charles Kelley, Longview