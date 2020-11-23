Stay home
National Public Radio’s Morning Edition reported on Canadians who want to come to the U.S. for the winter holidays. The U.S. has the worst numbers of new daily coronavirus cases on the planet, but Canadians must to go to their Florida vacation spots. The Canadian-U.S. border has crossing restrictions in place, but not the airspace over it. Some Canadians are shipping their cars across the U.S. border and flying across in helicopters. Border Patrol is okay with this. Never mind COVID-19, these people are already infected with affluenza.
There’s plenty of advice on not traveling and staying home for the Thanksgiving holidays, but knuckleheads like Senator Tom Cotton seem to think it’s a new war on Thanksgiving. The real threat is to Black Friday sales. If people stay home and limit their exposure to coronavirus on Thursday, maybe they will stay away from the shops on Friday. People in a scrum for an electronic device or highly desired plaything would be the perfect super-spreader event to drive the coronavirus numbers to new record highs. Parenthetically, Black Friday now starts on Thursday before the turkey even has time to settle after Thanksgiving dinner, which puts pay to the claim that that this holiday is some kind of sacrosanct tradition.
The Thanksgiving dinner has become the meal people scarf down before they sally forth to spend money they don’t have. Stay home and give the U.S. highways to the Crazy Rich Canadians.
— Charles Kelley, Longview