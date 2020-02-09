Thank you, News-Journal
This letter is to compliment the News-Journal for printing the things I enjoy reading.
I have enjoyed the way we are celebrating the 150 years in Longview through the little note called This Day in History. Also, on the editorial page having a Daily Bible Verse means a lot to the Christian community. Of course we expect to have Van Craddock entertain us, but his information about the trolley mules (Feb. 2) was historical and worth reading.
However, I must say the Sports page last Sunday was really surprising. The article by Phil Hicks from the Tyler Morning Telegraph got us ready for the Super Bowl and gave us a lesson about the making of an athlete, Patrick Mahomes, from the little town of Whitehouse. When interviewed, this young man said he felt that he is who he is because of the training he got from his parents and from his faith.
Looking at the high school yearbook shows him with his Bible study group, and he still trains to maximize the gifts God has given him. What a statement to be printed when we have had so much negativism lately.
Thank you, News-Journal.
— Dr. June Strohsahl, Longview