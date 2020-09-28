The rest of the story
Type Your Letter Radio listeners from the 1960’s might remember Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story.” The rest of Gerald Green’s letter regarding Bill Gates interview on Chris Wallace’s show flies in the face of logic. Bill Gates did not become one of the richest men in the world by not following logic.
Trump’s travel ban, Gates said, “... made thousands of people rush back into the country from overseas. Those people returned to a lack of safety measures like testing and quarantines, helping the virus spread. We created this rush, and we didn’t have the ability to test or quarantine those people.”
If Mr. Green actually watched the Fox News telecast, he left out a very important logical reason for the Bill Gates statement, “the government’s travel ban made the coronavirus in the US worse.”
The government should have launched a plan to safeguard our nation from coronavirus in January. If mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and cleaning were mandated then, thousands of lives could have been saved. Millions could have been spared the pain and suffering caused by this pandemic.
The coronavirus is no better today than it was in March. And yet everything is opening up and we are now dropping our guard to combat it’s spread. I hope there is a grownup in the White House in January 2021.
— Skip Nagel, Longview