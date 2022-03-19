From staff reports
With the sun shining through some clouds overhead Friday, Jamie Robinson painted a sun in a mural on the side of a Longview business.
Robinson was working on a mural for Vintage Soul on Fourth Street that now reads, “This little soul of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.”
The painting is some of the latest work by Robinson who also recently painted in the etchings of 23 brick walls in downtown Longview. Less than a year ago, she finished up a mural on the back of the Longview World of Wonders building on Tyler Street.
Sunshine is forecast to continue today and Sunday in Longview with severe weather possible on Monday evening.
National Weather Service meteorologist Gary Chatelain said Friday that late in the day on Monday into night could bring the “whole gamut” of weather to East Texas, including the possibility for thunderstorms, strong winds and even tornadoes.
With a lot of Gulf moisture coming in now, this is the “heat fuel for the engine,” Chatelain said.
The weather will be heaviest and most severe Monday evening. As a cold front pushes closer, the severe weather will shift toward Louisiana and Arkansas, he said.