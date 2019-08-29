MEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s cross country team was picked fourth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll.
The YellowJackets received one first place vote and 81 points in a poll voted on by the league’s head coaches. LeTourneau finished fifth in the 2018 ASC Championship.
Hardin-Simmons was picked to win the league after grabbing three first place votes and 107 points. UT Dallas followed with five first place votes and 99 points. East Texas Baptist was third with 96 points.
Ozarks and Belhaven each earned one first place vote.
LeTourneau junior Lorien Nightingale and freshman Garrett Oehlert each were listed as Runners to Watch by the ASC.
The YellowJackets (men and women) open the season 8 a.m. today in the Nicole Lehman Invitational in Longview.
WOMEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University women’s cross country team was picked to finish fifth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll released Wednesday.
The YellowJackets received 81 points in the coaches poll.
McMurry, which garnered three first place votes, was selected to win the league title after earning 109 points — just one more than Hardin-Simmons, which picked up five first place votes. UT Dallas was selected to finish third after collecting three first place votes and 98 points. East Texas Baptist was fourth with 83 points in the 11-school poll.
LeTourneau’s Alexis Segura was listed as one of the league’s Runners to Watch. A senior from Austin, she was a 2018 All-ASC selection.
letu sports information