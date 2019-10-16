VOLLEYBALL
LeTourneau University’s volleyball team put together a late comeback before falling short in a five-set thriller to Austin College Tuesday night. The YellowJackets dropped the non-conference match to the Kangaroos, 25-16, 25-17, 13-25, 14-25, 15-12.
LeTourneau fell to 13-9, while Austin College improved to 10-13 as ‘Roos coach Ed Garza recorded his 600th career win.
Natalie Davenport had four of her 54 assists and a kill in the late seven-point surge.
Hannah Arbaugh had 14 kills and 11 digs, Christine Royalty 13 kills, and Brooklyn Talley 42 assists and 12 digs for the ‘Roos.
Natalie Davenport had 54 assists for LeTourneau. Kianna Crow finished with 17 kills , 18 digs and five blocks. Taylor Smith had 13 kills and 24 digs. Lexie Welton had 11 kills and two blocks. Mikayla Thomas had 10 kills. Natalie Connelly had eight kills and six blocks. Cam Taylor had a season-high 35 digs. Davenport had three of LETU’s four aces.
LETU will play in the ASC Crossover II at Concordia Texas Friday and Saturday in Austin, Texas.
GOLF Women
SAN ANTONIO — LeTourneau University women’s golf team finished fourth at the Alamo City Classic, shooting 352 in Tuesday’s second round for a 706 total.
The YellowJackets finished 20 strokes ahead of Texas Lutheran in the two-day event at The Quarry Golf Club’s 5,872-yard, par-71 course. Host Trinity University won the tournament with a 36-hole total of 642 after shooting 327 in Tuesday’s final round. Schreiner was second in the eight-team, 40-player field at 679. Houston-Victoria finished third with a 688.
LETU’s Baylee Van Houten tied for 13th after shooting 91 for a 172 total. Shelby Allen jumped 10 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 15th at 177, following an 85 in Round 2. Rachael Green also tied for 15th, making a leap of eight spots, after shooting 86. Brittany Taylor was 19th at 180 after carding a 90 for the second straight round. Lyra Rains shot 102 for the second consecutive day for a 204 total.
Trinity’s Raquel Hill won the tournament by a stroke over Houston-Victoria’s Mia Lerma at 157. Hill shot 80 Tuesday, and Lerma 79. Schreiner’s Reygan Rodriguez and Trinity’s Georgia Nunn tied for third at 160 after each shot 82.
Green made two birdies on a pair of back nine par-4 holes. Allen made birdie on the par-4 fourth. The Jackets finished with seven birdies in the event, one shy of tournament leader Houston-Victoria.
Van Houten tied for the lead on par-3 scoring with an average of 3.50. She was fourth on par-5 holes at 5.33. LeTourneau was third in par-5 scoring at 6.10.
LeTourneau (men and women) will compete in the Tyler Junior College Fall Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
Men
SAN ANTONIO — LeTourneau University men’s golf team tied for fifth at the Alamo City Classic Tuesday after shooting 302 in the second round at The Quarry Golf Club’s 6,699-yard, par-71 course.
The YellowJackets finished with a 598 total, which matched that of Texas Lutheran. Host Trinity won the tournament by a stroke over Mary Hardin-Baylor at 592. Hardin-Simmons was third at 594. Schreiner finished fourth in the 10-team, 49-player field, three strokes behind UHMB.
LETU’s Landon Oney tied for fourth at 2-over 144 after shooting 77. Schreiner’s Jake Sitterle beat Hardin-Simmons’ Robert Quintana in a two-hole playoff to win the individual title. Both finished atop the leaderboard at 139. Sitterle shot 1-under 70 in the final round. Quintana shot par. Trinity’s Peyton Bartee was third at 143.
LeTourneau’s Wes Nolen shot 74 Tuesday to tie for ninth at 147. Bryson Thurston fired a season-low 1-under 70 to tie for 20th at 151. James Demarque shot 81 for a 158 total. Dalton Northcutt shot 82 to finish with a 161.
Nolen and Thurston each made four birdies in the second round. Nolen played a bogey-free back nine behind three birdies. Northcutt had three birdies. Oney and Demarque each made one. The YellowJackets finished with 25 birdies in the tournament, which was second behind Mary Hardin-Baylor.
LETU Sports Information