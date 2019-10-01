CROSS COUNTRY
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s cross country runner Lorien Nightingale was named the American Southwest Conference Runner of the Week.
Nightingale, a junior from Njoro, Kenya, was the top ASC and NCAA Division III runner at the Concordia Texas Cross Country Classic Friday outside of Austin, Texas. He clocked a 28:47.1 to finish 16th overall in the 8K race. Nightingale finished seven places better than any other ASC runner in the field.
Nightingale has been LETU’s top finisher in two of the three races this season. He had an average mile time of 5:47.4.
The YellowJackets will run in the East Texas Baptist Invitational Oct. 11 in Marshall.
VOLLEYBALLRICHARDSON — LeTourneau University volleyball’s Cam Taylor was named the American Southwest Conference East Division Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Taylor, a junior defensive specialist from Huffman, averaged 5.72 digs per set as the YellowJackets went 3-1 last week. She had double-digit digs in each of the four matches, including 31 in a five-set win over Sul Ross State in the ASC Crossover.
Taylor helped hold Hardin-Simmons to a .038 hitting percentage, which included two sets with a negative attack rate. She recorded over 30 digs in a match for the second time this year.
She also had a season-high eight assists, while playing strictly in the back row, in a comeback win at the University of Dallas last Tuesday.
Taylor leads the ASC with 280 digs and 4.75 digs per set.
LeTourneau (9-7, 3-3) visited the University of St. Thomas on Tuesday.
The YellowJackets will return home on Saturday against Louisiana College to start a five-game homestand that also features ETBU on Oct. 8, Belhaven and Texas Lutheran on Oct. 12 and Austin College on Oct. 15.
GOLF
GLEN ROSE — LeTourneau University women’s golf team finished ninth at the Lady Crusader Invitational Tuesday. The YellowJackets shot 343 in the final round to finish with a 36-hole total of 707.
Southwestern University won the tournament with a 605 after shooting 298 in the final round at the par-72, 5,846-yard Squaw Valley Golf Club Comanche Lakes course.
The YellowJackets trimmed 21 strokes off their first round total, finishing 11 strokes behind Howard Payne and 54 strokes ahead of the University of Dallas.
LETU’s Baylee Van Houten tied for 26th after shooting a final round 80 to finish at 163. Shelby Allen finished 46th at 176 after carding an 83. She cut 10 strokes off her first round score. Brittany Taylor finished 54th at 182, following a second round 89. Lyra Rains shot 91 to finish 56th at 186. Rachael Green shot 97 to finish 60th at 192.
Southwestern’s Madison Goldberg won the tournament at even-par 144 after firing a 2-under 70 Tuesday.
Van Houten shot 1-over in par-3 scoring. Campbell led the tournament in that category at 3-under. Van Houten birdied the par-3 third. Taylor made birdie on the par-4 fifth.
LETU Sports Information