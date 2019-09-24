GOLF
TUNICA, Miss. — LeTourneau University men’s golf team finished 15th at the Rhodes College Fall Classic after shooting 303 on Monday for a 907 two-day total.
The YellowJackets finished three strokes behind McMurry in the 54-hole event played on the par-72, 6,919-yard Tunica National Golf Resort, where mid 70-degree temperatures overshadowed a light breeze and a few sprinkles. Huntingdon College ran away with the 20-team, 104-player tournament with an 18-under 846. Southwestern University was second at 873, and Denison University third at 877.
LETU’s Reed Fisher carded a 73 in the final round to tie for 34th at 225. He had three birdies on the back nine Monday. Bryson Thurston tied for 37th a stroke back after shooting 77 in the third round. He also had three birdies on the back nine. Wes Nolen tied for 54th at 230, following a final round 78. Nolen birdied the 555-yard seventh. Cory Gillespie shot 77 to tie for 58th at 231. He concluded his round with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9. Dalton Northcutt shot 76 Monday to tie for 62nd at 232. Northcutt made four birdies in the final round.
Huntingdon’s Drew Mathers shot 67 in the final round to win the individual title by three strokes at 14-under 202. Denison’s Christian Early shot 69 Monday to finish as the runner-up at 11-under 205. Webster’s Will Hocker was third at 5-under 211 after carding a 67 in the last round.
LeTourneau was sixth in par-3 scoring at 3.27. Huntingdon and Webster led that category at 3.15. The Jackets made 35 birdies as a team in the three rounds. Huntingdon led the field with 55.
LeTourneau will host the Tempest Intercollegiate Oct. 7-8 at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
SOCCERRICHARDSON — LeTourneau University women’s soccer players Reagan Sandford and Rebekah Stevenson earned American Southwest Conference Player of the Week honors.
Sandford, a sophomore forward from Gastonia, N.C., was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Stevenson, a senior from midfielder from Conroe, Texas, was chosen as a co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Sandford recorded her first career hat trick in Friday’s 4-0 win over Austin College. She picked up her second gamewinning goal of the season. Her three-goal effort triggered the YellowJackets’ most productive offensive output of the season. Sandford moved into the ASC’s top five in goals, points, goals per game and points per game.
It is Sandford’s second career ASC Player of the Week honor.
Stevenson helped LeTourneau pitch its third straight shutout. She played all 90 minutes, controlling the midfield defensively and serving as a great distributor. She helped limit Austin College to two shots on goal and four total — none in the second half.
It is Stevenson’s first career ASC Player of the Week honor.
The YellowJackets will open conference play at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 5 p.m. Thursday.
