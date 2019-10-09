GOLF Men
GLADEWATER — LeTourneau University men’s golf team tied for first in the inaugural Tempest Intercollegiate.
The YellowJackets shot 318 in Tuesday’s final round at the par-72, 7,229-yard Tempest Golf Club, finishing with a 54-hole total of 922. Tyler Junior College shot 308 in the third round to match LETU’s 922. TJC was awarded the trophy based on a fifth player scorecard tiebreaker. The Jackets were not able to field a fifth player in the lineup the final two rounds due to injury.
Webster finished third in the 10-team, 60-player field, a stroke behind LeTourneau and Tyler Junior College.
LeTourneau’s Dalton Northcutt fired a final round 3-under 69 to tie for fourth at 228. Texas Lutheran’s Chase Maus shot 2-under Tuesday to win the individual title by two strokes over Webster’s Will Hocker with a winning score of 222. Centenary’s Brodey Warner finished third at 227.
Northcutt leapfrogged 23 spots up the leaderboard in the final round, using a bogey-free back nine and four birdies to card the lowest round of the tournament.
LETU’s Landon Oney tied for sixth at 229 after shooting 79. Reed Fisher tied for 13th at 233 after shooting 83. He made back-to-back birdies on the par-4 14th and 15th. Competing for the B team, James Demarque shot 81 to finish 17th at 235. Wes Nolen shot 87 to finish a stroke behind Demarque in a tie for 18th.
The YellowJackets B team finished seventh at 961 after shooting 324 in the final round. Bryson Thurston shot 80 to tie for 20th at 237. He made birdie on No. 10. Alex Koll shot 82, finishing 33rd at 236. He had three birdies. Buster Byrnes tied for 34th at 247, following an 85. He birdied the par-3 12th. Playing as an individual, Keaton Williams tied for 39th at 252 after shooting 85. Blayde Weekley finished 45th at 259 after a final round 81. He trimmed seven strokes off his second round score. Sam Stanton shot 90, finishing at 260. Michael Gonzales shot 92 for a two-day total of 264. Both Stanton and Gonzales were competing as individuals.
Northcutt finished the event with eight birdies, two behind Warner for the most in the field. Oney tied with Texas Lutheran’s Nathan Haley for the most pars (34) in the field. Oney was minus-2 in par-5 scoring, one behind Hocker for the best in that statistical category.
LeTourneau (men and women) will compete in the Alamo City Classic next Monday and Tuesday in San Antonio.
On Wednesday, Northcutt was named the American Southwest Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week for his performance at the Tempest Intercollegiate.
Women
GLADEWATER — LeTourneau University women’s golf team finished as the runner-up in the inaugural Tempest Intercollegiate Tuesday at Tempest Golf Club.
The YellowJackets shot 343 in the final round to finish the two-day tournament on the par-72, 6,051-yard course with a 707 total. Tyler Junior College won the four-team, 24-player field with a 637. Blinn College was third at 713, and Schreiner fourth, six strokes back.
LETU’s Shelby Allen finished fifth, shooting 86 in the second round for a 168 total. TJC’s Raelynn Hardgrave shot 80 in the final round, winning the event by seven strokes with a 36-hole total of 151. TJC teammates Kaitlyn Charles and Odette Booysen finished second and third, respectively, at 158 and 160. Schreiner’s Katelyn Smith was fourth at 167.
LeTourneau’s Rachael Green and Brittany Taylor tied for 10th at 177. Taylor carded an 83 Tuesday, while Green shot 88. Baylee Van Houten shot 86 to finish 18th at 187. Lyra Rains was 20th at 194 after shooting 95.
Taylor eagled the par-5 sixth, while making birdie on the par-5 10th. Allen and Van Houten also birdied the 459-yard 10th. Rains made birdie on the par-3 fourth. Taylor led the field in par-5 scoring at 5.13. She was one of four players to record an eagle on the hilly, undulating course.
The YellowJackets cut 21 strokes off their first round total on a day where temperatures rose from the upper 50s to the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine throughout the round. The course yielded average scores of 88.96 Tuesday — a four-stroke drop from Monday’s round.
VOLLEYBALL
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s Natalie Davenport and Cam Taylor were named the American Southwest Conference East Volleyball Players of the Week.
Davenport, a freshman setter from Troup, Texas, was named the ASC East Offensive Player of the Week. Taylor, a junior defensive specialist from Huffman, Texas, was selected as the ASC East Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.
Davenport had a season-high 59 assists in a four-set win at the University of St. Thomas in Houston last week. It was the fourth time she’s recorded 52 or more assists in a match this season, and the third time in a four-match span. Her 59 assists fell two shy of the school record for a four-set match. She also had 26 assists in a sweep of Louisiana College, averaging 12.14 per set as the YellowJackets won their fourth straight. Davenport also had 20 digs in the two matches.
Davenport leads the league in total assists (630) and assists per set (9.40).
Taylor recorded over 20 digs in both matches, marking the ninth time this season she’s reached that total. She also had three aces, including a pair in the win at St. Thomas. It was the fifth time this season she’s had multiple aces in a match. Taylor averaged 6.71 digs per set, racking up 47 in the two matches.
Taylor leads the ASC in total digs (327) and digs per set (4.95).
LETU Sports Information