SOCCER

MEN

There was something about this YellowJackets team this weekend you could just sense.

An hint of relaxed optimism, a sense of confidence, and that drive to put it together and let the results speak for themselves.

Mission accomplished.

LeTourneau University men's soccer team upset seventh-ranked Hardin-Simmons, 3-1, Saturday night in a game the YellowJackets seized control of in the first half, and then pounced on the opportunities they were given to rattle the ballyhooed Cowboys. In the process, LETU halted HSU's school-record 10-game win streak to send the Cowboys back to Abilene with their first loss of the season.

Oliver Placencia stung the Cowboys with a pair of goals in less than four minutes, securing this one away with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The YellowJackets slapped them home, alright. It started with Varney Carter, who banged home his first goal of the season on an assist from David Egbe in the 66th minute.

Placencia broke free to tuck one past Cowboys goalkeeper Rafa Mejorado in the 76th minute on an assist from Chancey Davis. He tacked on another in the 80th minute when he followed up Luis De La Torre's shot with a rebound goal to pad the Jackets' lead at 3-nil.

The YellowJackets attempted 10 shots on goal, forcing Mejorado to make five saves. HSU got only two shots on net, with LETU keeper Diego Berlingeri stopping one in his second big-game victory of the weekend.

WOMEN

LeTourneau University women's soccer team fell to Hardin-Simmons, 2-0, Saturday evening at home.

The YellowJackets (5-5-0, 1-3-0 American Southwest Conference) gave up two second half goals, and were outshot, 14-0, after the intermission. The Cowgirls (7-2-1, 4-0-0) finished with 20 shots, while the Jackets had three.

Taylor Bernal and Madelyn Dowell scored for HSU, which attempted 15 corner kicks to LETU's one. LETU was whistled for 11 fouls to HSU's six.

Izzy Arnold attemped two of the YellowJackets shot on frame, and Lexi Funk had the other in the first half, but Cowgirls keeper Haley Foley stopped all three.

LeTourneau goalie Mackenzie Wilbanks made four saves, and the YellowJackets defense was credited with another.

The YellowJackets will host Louisiana College 5 p.m. Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

LeTourneau University's volleyball team swept Louisiana College, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10, in front of 201 fans, including the blue-clad YellowJackets men's soccer team at Solheim Arena Saturday.

"It takes everyone to win, and that includes our fans," senior hitter Julie Smith said on a day she was honored with her fellow senior class before banging down a kill when her name was called upon. "The soccer guys came in and did a really good job, and we really appreciate them."

The YellowJackets won their fourth straight match and fifth in the past six, improving to 11-7 overall, 4-3 in the American Southwest Conference.

LETU led the entire way in the first set, putting down 11 kills with six errors in 42 swings. The Jackets converted 9 of 15 sideout opportunites for 60 percent. The Wildcats (3-12, 1-6) had seven kills and seven errors in 39 attacks, while going 9 of 25 on sideouts.

In the second set, the Jackets overcame a 9-8 deficit when Lexie Welton pounded a kill to ignite a four-point run that put LETU in front 12-9. After the Wildcats cut it to 12-11, LeTourneau used another four-point surge started by Mikayla Thomas' kill and punctuated on a putaway by Kianna Crow. Louisiana College pulled within 18-15, but Natalie Connelly's kill gave the YellowJackets a 20-15 advantage. Crow's winner extended the lead to 22-16, and after a pair of Wildcats points, LETU wrapped up the set on three straight Louisiana College errors -- the latter two off Cam Taylor's serve.

"We were just in it together," senior Audrey Galindo said after finishing with two aces and five digs.

Taylor Smith had 12 kills and 12 digs, while hitting .290. Thomas had nine kills, three blocks and an ace. Crow had seven kills, 12 digs and three aces. Taylor had 25 digs and an ace. Natalie Davenport had 26 assists.

LeTourneau will host East Texas Baptist Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The first 100 fans will receive a t-shirt as part of Blue Out night.