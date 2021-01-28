LETU Athletic Communications
TENNIS
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s men’s tennis team was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference East Division, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
The YellowJackets earned 53 points and one first place vote. The University of Texas at Dallas was picked to win the East after collecting 11 first place votes and 71 points. East Texas Baptist was picked third with 48 points in the six-team division.
Hardin-Simmons was picked to win the West after collecting six first place votes and 65 points. Concordia Texas is predicted to finish second after picking up four first place votes and 60 points in the six-team division. McMurry is third with 43 points.
LETU went 9-3 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
LeTourneau’s Julian Lee and Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez were named to the Players to Watch list.
The YellowJackets open the season Feb. 6 when they host the UTR Tournament. They will play at the University of St. Thomas in Houston to open the dual match season Feb. 12.
SOCCER
WOMEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s women’s soccer team was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference East Division preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and athletic communications professionals.
The YellowJackets earned 91 points. The University of Texas at Dallas was a unanimous pick to win the East after receiving all 24 first place votes and 144 points. Belhaven was picked third in the six-team division, one point behind LETU.
Hardin-Simmons was chosen to win the West with 23 first place votes and 143 points. Mary Hardin-Baylor is second with one first place vote and 118 points. McMurry is third in the six-team West with 90 points.
LETU finished second in the East last season, going 9-8-1 overall, 5-5-1 in the ASC last season. UT Dallas won the league with a 15-2-4, 7-2-2 record. The Jackets battled the Comets to a 0-0 double overtime draw on the road last season, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the ASC Championship Tournament.
LeTourneau’s Jennifer Martin, Reagan Sandford and Heather Fellows were named to the Players to Watch list.
The YellowJackets open the season 4 p.m. Saturday at Centenary.
MEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s men’s soccer team was picked to finish fifth in the American Southwest Conference East Division preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and athletic communications professionals.
The YellowJackets earned 58 points. The University of Texas at Dallas was picked to win the division after receiving 21 first place votes and 136 points. Ozarks was predicted to finish second with three place votes and 111 points. East Texas Baptist is third in the six-team East with 87 points. Belhaven is ranked ahead of the Jackets with 76 points.
Concordia Texas was projected to win the West after collecting 14 first place votes and 128 points. Mary Hardin-Baylor was pegged second with five first place votes and 118 points. Hardin-Simmons was picked third with four first place votes and 110 points. McMurry is fourth in the six-team division with one first place vote and 67 points.
LeTourneau went 7-10-2 overall, 5-6 in the league last season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the ASC Championship Tournament. UT Dallas won the East with a 17-4-2 overall, 8-1-2 record. Concordia Texas won the West with an 11-6-4 overall, 7-1-3 mark.
LETU’s Santi De La Torre, Oliver Placencia and David Egbe were all named to the Players to Watch list.
The YellowJackets open the season 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Centenary.