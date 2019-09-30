LETU Sports Information
TENNIS
GEORGETOWN — LeTourneau University men’s tennis newcomer Miles Grubbs won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association B singles consolation championship Sunday at Southwestern University.
Grubbs defeated Hardin-Simmons’ third-seeded Davyn Williford, 6-3, 6-2, to win the consolation bracket.
Grubbs, a freshman from Aledo, went 4-1 in singles play over the weekend. He also beat Williford to win the American Southwest Conference Fall Invitational J flight singles title two weeks earlier. Grubbs went 1-1 in doubles play in Georgetown.
The YellowJackets wrapped up the fall season, and will begin preparing for the spring dual season.
VOLLEYBALL
LeTourneau University’s volleyball team did something it had never done before.
The YellowJackets beat Hardin-Simmons for the first time, dating back to 2009, to put a bow on a pair of victories at the American Southwest Conference Crossover Saturday at Solheim Arena. LeTourneau defeated Sul Ross State, 25-20, 26-28, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10, in the first match Saturday. LETU swept HSU, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18, to wrap up the three-match weekend.
LeTourneau moved two games over .500 overall, and 3-3 in the ASC. Sul Ross State fell to 8-7, 1-4. Hardin-Simmons dropped to 4-8, 1-4.
The Jackets hit .242 against SRSU, attacking over .215 in four of the five sets. SRSU hit .162. LETU hit .242 against HSU, which included a .429 attack rate in the middle set. Hardin-Simmons hit .038, and was held to a negative attack percentage in two sets.
Kiana Crow finished with a career-high 32 kills, 18 digs and two blocks, while hitting .338. Natalie Davenport had a season-high 56 assists. Mikayla Thomas had 16 kills, three blocks and an ace. Taylor Smith had eight kills and 20 digs. Natalie Connelly finished with eight kills. Cam Taylor had 31 digs and an ace.
In the sweep of the Cowgirls, the YellowJackets committed only three hitting errors over the final two sets.
Crow had nine kills, an ace and a solo block. Taylor Smith had seven kills and 11 digs. Connelly finished with seven kills, two solo blocks and a .600 hitting percentage. Taylor had 19 digs. Mikayla Thomas finished with five kills, two aces and a .625 attack rate. Natalie Davenport had 25 assists.
LeTourneau will play at St. Thomas in Houston at 7 p.m. tonight.
SOCCER
WOMEN
AUSTIN — LeTourneau University women’s soccer team shut out Concordia Texas, 3-0, Saturday afternoon on the road.
It was LeTourneau’s fourth shutout of the season, all of them coming in the last five games. The win bumped the YellowJackets’ record to 5-3 overall, 1-1 in the American Southwest Conference. Concordia fell to 1-7, 1-1.
Rebekah Stevenson scored less than three minutes into the game to give the Jackets a 1-0 lead. Reagan Sandford’s pass to Kara Gipson led to LETU’s second goal in the 16th minute. The score stood at 2-0 the remainder of the half.
The YellowJackets outshot the Tornados, 15-11. That included a 7-0 shots on goal differential.
Gipson struck again in the second half on another assist from Sandford. It was Gipson’s fourth goal of the season.
Gipson had a game-high five shots, including three on goal. Cecilia Pichardo attempted four shots, and Sandford two. Concorida’s shot leader was Kaycee Moore with four.
LeTourneau goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks picked up her first shutout to improve to 3-0, despite not having to face a shot on goal. Sofie Gomez made four saves in the loss for the Tornados.
The YellowJackets will host McMurry Thursday at 5 p.m.
MEN
AUSTIN — LeTourneau University men’s soccer team lost to host Concordia Texas, 3-0, Saturday.
The YellowJackets fell to 2-5-2 overall, 0-2-0 in the American Southwest Conference. Concordia improved to 4-4-1, 2-0-0.
LeTourneau had eight shots, four on goal. Concordia finished with 22, including 11 on frame. YellowJackets goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri stopped a season-high eight shots for the second straight game. Tornados keeper Erik Rodriguez made four saves.
The YellowJackets will host McMurry 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MEN
ROUND ROCK — LeTourneau men’s cross country team placed sixth at Concordia Texas’ Cross Country Classic Friday.
The YellowJackets finished with 146 points in the 11-team 8K field. St. Edward’s won the meet with 22 points. Texas A&M International was second with 50, and Hardin-Simmons took third with 133.
LETU’s Lorien Nightingale ran a 28:47.1 to finish 16th. Jackets teammate Spencer Gambrell was 28th with a time of 29:44. Will Hilscher finished 37th after crossing the line in 30:15.6. Garrett Oehlert was 45th in 31:05. Daniel Lopez finished right behind him in 31:09.8. Nathan Glastetter clocked a 31:43.5 to finish 51st. Simon Winikka was 69th in 34.35.9. Jamin Emerson was 70th in 34:36.3. Mckenzie Kidd was 71st in 34:48.5.
St. Edward’s Everardo Esparza won the race in 27:26.5.
LeTourneau (men and women) will run in the East Texas Baptist University Invitational Oct. 11 in Marshall.
WOMEN
ROUND ROCK — LeTourneau women’s cross country team finished ninth at the Concordia Texas Cross Country Classic Friday.
The YellowJackets had 224 points in the 11-team 6K field. The University of Texas won the meet with 15 points. St. Edward’s was second with 86, and Hardin-Simmons third with 107. LETU finished ahead of Angelo State and St. Thomas (Texas).
Alexis Segura finished 10th overall with a time of 24:39.2. McKenzie Craycraft was 43rd in 28:36.1. Sierra Benner clocked a 30:50.4 to finish 70th, and Alexis Lyons finished right behind her in 30:51.9. Allison Fuller was 89th in 33:37.7.
Texas’ Aaliya Fazel won the race in 23:14.6.