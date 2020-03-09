TRACK
HOUSTON - Sophomore Jack Miller competed in at the University of Houston FasTrak Last Chance Meet on Saturday.
Miller (New Diana) cleared a season-best mark of 4.83m (15'-10'') in his first-place finish against NCAA Division I and II opponents.
Miller moved up to the No. 11 spot in the NCAA Division III rankings, placing him among the top-20 athletes and sending him to the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field National Championships for the second year in a row.
Miller will compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday, March 13.
SOFTBALL
TUCSON, Ariz. – LeTourneau University's softball team lost its final game at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, falling 14-7 to Babson (Mass.) Sunday.
The game with George Fox (Ore.) was called due to a City of Tucson ordinance on account of rain. The YellowJackets (10-7) went 1-4 at the Division III tournament.
LETU took a 3-0 lead in the second when Haley Claterbaugh tripled to center to drive in two runs. Callie Poore's RBI single to left scored the game's first run.
Babson exploded for 11 runs in the third on eight hits and two errors, chasing starter Bailey Richey. She took the loss, giving up eight runs, five earned, nine hits and a walk.
Claterbaugh doubled to right-center in the fifth to drive in two runs. Kennedi Dillow's fielder's choice RBI scored Claterbaugh to make it 11-6. Babson (3-1) added three runs in the seventh to stretch its lead out to eight. Kiley Banks singled home a run in the bottom of the inning, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
The two teams combined for 33 hits, including 14 by the YellowJackets.
Claterbaugh was 3-for-4 with four RBI. Banks was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Amber Fillbrandt went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Maycie Walton had two hits. Dillow, who received an all-tournament medal, went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Claterbaugh's three hits and four RBI were career-highs.
LeTourneau will return to American Southwest Conference play Friday and Saturday at Mary Hardin-Baylor.