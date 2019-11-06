LETU Sports Information
LeTourneau University’s volleyball team is headed back to the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament in what has been a relentless, record-breaking season.
The YellowJackets (17-13) will meet Hardin-Simmons (12-12) in the ASC quarterfinals at 7:30 tonight at the University of Texas at Dallas. It is LETU’s second consecutive trip to the postseason tournament and third overall, but the first as a winning program. In fact, this is LeTourneau’s first winning season ever.
Now the Jackets are seeking their first postseason victory in school history. LETU is 0-2 in the ASC Championship event. They made their first appearance 20 years earlier than the last, having first qualified in 1998. Two decades later, the YellowJackets have built something special.
LeTourneau swept Hardin-Simmons at home in the ASC Crossover earlier this year. It was the first win over HSU in program history. But the Jackets realize they caught the Cowgirls at the right time. Immediately following the loss to LETU, Hardin-Simmons won its next seven matches, instantly rebounding from a subpar season. Had it not been for a pair of non-conference losses to end the regular season, the Cowgirls would be sporting a record over .500 entering postseason play.
Sophomore Kianna Crow set the school’s single-season kills record. She has 441 now, becoming the first player in LETU history to top 400. Freshman Natalie Davenport broke the season record for assists, and enters the tournament with 1,050. She is the first YellowJacket to record over 1,000 assists in a season. Junior Cam Taylor broke the school digs mark. She has 564 now, becoming the second player in program history to exceed 500.